Legal panel discusess draft law on Living Aquatic Wealth

MUSCAT: The Legal Committee of the State Council discussed the Draft Law of the Living Aquatic Wealth, transferred by the Majlis Ash’shura at its 10th meeting on Tuesday. The committee meeting, headed by Issa bin Said al Kiyumi, Deputy Head of the Committee, was held in the presence of the honourable members and secretariat staff. The committee reviewed the legal aspects of the Draft Law and discussed the report of the Majlis Ash’shura, the report of the Economic Committee of the Council, as well as the report of the Sub-Committee of the Legal Committee tasked with the drafting of the Draft Law and the harmonisation of its provisions. The committee also reviewed the topics listed on its agenda and took appropriate decisions.

