Legal committee hosts housing under-secretary to discuss land law

Muscat: The Legal Committee at the State Council hosted Saif bin Amer al Shaqsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and specialists at the ministry on Tuesday. The discussion was aimed at enhancing its study, “Land Laws of the Sultanate” with new inputs.

The committee’s tenth meeting was chaired by Issa bin Said bin Sulaiman al Kiyumi, Deputy Head of the Committee.

It discussed with them several topics related to the study which included the challenges facing the Ministry regarding the land sector, the ministry’s proposals related to the development of land laws, the mechanisms used in dealing with abuses, if any, and their solutions, the constraints faced in deciding on citizens ‘ requests for land, and the ministry’s proposals to overcome them. It also discussed the statistics and data pertaining to the ownership of land by GCC nationals in the Sultanate.

The committee also noted the follow-up report on the implementation of the decisions taken at its two previous meetings, as well as an update on its agenda and the adoption of appropriate decisions.

