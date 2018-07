MUSCAT: The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) on Tuesday issued a direction to stop the sale of ‘Leeza’ brand cooking oil. The PACP said in a statement the product should be withdrawn from the market as it does not match the specified standards. Article 3 of the Consumer Protection Act says any violation of the order will be liable to a fine of not less than RO 50 and not more than RO 1,000. Penalty will be doubled if the offence is repeated.

