Lecture gives insight into industrial property law in oil and gas sector

MUSCAT, JULY 15 – The Department of Contracts and International Cooperation at the Ministry of Legal Affairs on Monday organised a lecture on the ‘Industrial property law in the oil and gas sector’. Gabor Abbas, a Patent Attorney at PDO and an expert in industrial property rights licensing contracts, led the session. Legal researchers from the Department of Contracts and International Cooperation and a group of the Omani Experts Programme graduates and specialists from public and private sectors attended the discourse.

The lecture, a part of the training programme of the Department of Contracts and International Cooperation, aims at developing the skills and knowledge of the legal researchers and enhancing their work efficiency in various legal fields. The lecture also contributes to the development of the Omani legal researchers’ capabilities by benefiting from Oman’s previous experiences in raising awareness of the practical areas of legal tasks, sharing practical experience in all sectors and collaborating with international expertise in order to enrich Oman’s experience in this field.