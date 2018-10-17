Lebanon delegation visits Sultanate

MUSCAT: Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health, received an official delegation from the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health in Muscat on Wednesday. The meeting reviewed topics of common concern in the field of health. The meeting was attended by Representative of World Health Organization (WHO) in the Sultanate Dr Akjemal Magtymova. The Lebanese delegation visited the MoH Emergency Management Centre and met the Centre’s Director Dr Rashid al Badi and its staff. During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the health emergency system and role of the centre during health emergencies.

