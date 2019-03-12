Learn how to use fire extinguisher in car

Muscat, March 12 – The majority of motorists have little or no experience in using fire extinguishers as fires do not occur frequently. However, motorists should know how they work”, an official from ROP said. Although fire extinguishers are compulsory in all registered cars in Oman, studies show that most people do not know how to use them. The ROP conducts periodic visits to schools, universities and different institutions to raise the awareness on the necessity of fire extinguishers and how to use them.

“People should not depend on the ROP lectures, they should educate themselves regularly on such issues”, the official said. “They can easily use the Internet to know more about extinguishers to avoid risks. It’s the responsibility of vehicle owners to ensure the safety of their families and other occupants of their vehicles,” he said. “One’s should learn how to tackle the fire mishaps in vehicles and using a fire extinguisher is not easy, especially in high-stress situations,” he said. “People should practice using the fire extinguisher so that in cases of accidents they don’t panic”.

“Fire extinguishers reduce potential damages to property as well as road injuries and deaths. However, it is extremely important to check these extinguishers periodically because they have a limited lifespan.”, the officer noted. One key safety measure is to take note of the location of the fire extinguisher, which is normally placed near the driver’s seat.

“Dry powder fire extinguishers all work in generally the same way. To use it, you will simply have to remove the key that locks the clamps and keeps the fire extinguisher locked. Once you remove the key, press the levers together and direct the nozzle towards the fire.” Any person who fails to comply with the regulations and drives a car without fire extinguisher shall be guilty of an offence and liable to pay a fine of RO 10.

