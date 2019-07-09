Learn from nature, history to design house

Muscat, July 9 – Modern architecture should take inspiration from old Oman oases to design energy efficient houses and buildings rooted in nature that foster sense of community. “I wish we can learn from the old Oman Oases how it was planned and how people were connected together. In today’s world, people are building closed boxes. The residents are not connected to the neighbourhoods. I think it is not too late to take the lesson from the old settlements in Manah, Harart and Al Bilad.

The government is trying to restore old settlements so that public can observe the techniques they used in the past. We are not saying come and live in the old settlements, but we are saying come and observe their planning skills, designing techniques and we can incorporate in our life today,” said architect Ali Jaffar al Lawati (pictured). “Paolo Maria Costa, who documented the early architecture of Oman, describes that the architecture was directly connected to the water resources. As Oman is divided by the Hajr Mountains we have the coastal and mountainous areas, and of course the desert.

The diverse geography of Oman resulted in the diversity of materials and architectural styles,” said Al Lawati, who is also an editor of the magazine, The Engineer, published by The Omani Society of Engineers. He cited the examples, “On the Batinah coast and in Sharqiyah, the houses are built using palm fronds. It allows the sea breeze to flow through the houses. But when we move to the interior to the foothill settlements we could see that the priority there was the agriculture. As agricultural land is important, people avoided building on the soil and preferred to build on hard rocks.