League meets on Israeli aggression

CAIRO: Deliberations of the emergency meeting of the Arab League at the level of the permanent delegates began at the Arab League HQs on Thursday to tackle implications of the Israeli aggression in Gaza. The Sultanate was represented in the meeting by Dr Ali bin Ahmed al Issa’ee, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Egypt, its Permanent Delegate to the Arab League.

The meeting is held upon a request of Palestine and support of the Arab member states to address Israel’s repeated military aggression against the Palestinians in Gaza Strip and the entire Palestinian territories.

Related