League leaders Dhofar strengthen pole position

MUSCAT, Feb 9 – League leaders Dhofar recorded a massive 7-2 victory over Saham as they strengthened their pole position in the Omantel League at the Salalah Youth Complex. It was a historical result for the Salalah giants as the defeat was one of the biggest in Saham’s history.

Coach Mohammed Abdulazeem’s boys succeeded in bagging three crucial points and reached 38 points. The victory ensured that Dhofar kept a nine-point lead over the second placed Al Nahdha. Saham, on the other hand, are languishing at the eighth position with 17 points.

An action packed first half saw three goals being scored with the home team leading 2-1 after goals from Ali al Busaidy and Qasim Said.

Mohammad al Ghassani netted the only goal for Saham.

The second half saw a complete domination from Dhofar with five goals being struck.

It was Oudi al Kurra who slammed home the third goal for Dhofar after which Ghassani kept Saham alive in the game with another goal.

Al Kurra netted again and Ali al Busaidy added his second goal as well as Dhofar went ahead 5-2.

Salah al Yahyaei and Qasim Said found the sixth and seventh goals as Dhofar wrapped up a huge victory.

Al Nahdha stun Sur

Second-placed Al Nahdha stunned Sur 1-0 at the Al Buraimi Sports Complex with the only goal struck by Mansoor al Naimi through a penalty. Sur’s loss pushed it into the relegation zone with 13 points at eleventh place.

Mirbat win

Mirbat emerged a 2-1 winner in a thriller against Muscat at the Seeb Stadium to climb two spots to third (24 points) while Muscat drop into fourth position with 23 points. Abdulrahman al Ghassani netted the winning before ending the consolation time by two minutes. The first half ended with goalless draw. Sola put Mirbat ahead at beginning of the second half and Muscat equalised through Mahdi al Nari. AbdulRahman al Ghassani scored the winner for Mirbat in the 88th minute.

Al Oruba was held to a goalless draw by Oman at Sur Sports Complex. The draw did no good for Al Oruba as it remained in the same zone with 20 points at sixth position and missed the chance to get closer to the top three teams in the league order. Despite the draw, the capital city club remained at danger zone as they possess just 11 points in 13th place which is equal to Majees credit at last position.

The former national player, Yaqoob Abdul Karim, struck the winner for Majees as they stunned the HM Cup runner up Sohar, 1-0 at the northern Batinah derby match in Sohar Sports Complex. Majees’ victory raised the battle to avoid relegation in the bottom zone of league table as the last five teams differences in points are within three points only. Sohar missed the chance to extend their lead and did not benefit from Al Oruba’s draw to reach the sixth position as the team remained at seventh position with 20 points.

Al Shabab edge Suwaiq

Al Shabab scored a narrow 2-1 win over Al Suwaiq at the Seeb Sports Stadium. Al Shabab goals were struck by Nando and Ernest Ohein while the only goal for the former champion of league was netted by Rasheed al Mushaifri. Al Shabab have 12 points while Al Suwaiq remained at same zone at the ninth place with 15 points.