Leading gen-set brand takes centrestage at Al Naba seminar

MUSCAT, JULY 11 – Al Naba Equipment & Supplies LLC, part of the well-diversified Omani business group Al Naba Holding, recently showcased the world-leading capabilities of India and UK renowned Pai Kane brand of Power generator sets, Power solutions and engineering products at an exclusive industry event at Radisson Blu Hotel, Al Khuwair — Muscat.

Goa-based Power Engineering (India) Private Limited — the flagship of Pai Kane Group — has long been the Authorised Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of some of the world’s best-known engine brands, notably Yanmar (Japan), Volvo Penta (Sweden), MAN (Germany), Deutz (Germany), Baudouin (France) and Liebherr (Switzerland). This long-standing association is a testament to Pai Kane’s cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities, consistently superior quality standards and highly competent workforce — characteristics that have made Pai Kane a formidable name in the gen-set manufacturing space globally.

As the authorised partner of Pai Kane Group in the Sultanate, Al Naba Equipment & Supplies LLC hosted an elite gathering of industry professionals including clients, consultants and contractors, for day-long interactions focusing on Pai Kane’s signature offering to the Oman market.

At the event, the spotlight was on a range of power generator products including Diesel Gensets, Gas Gensets, Electrical Switchboards, Compact Substations and other end-to-end power solutions. Representing Pai Kane Group at the event were Jose Fernandes — Director- Projects & Gas Division and Praveen Sarmalkar — Regional Manager MENA, who made presentations on the value proposition that comes with the Group’s products and services.

Pai Kane Group has dominated India’s generator manufacturing industry for over 25 years. It has a manufacturing capacity of 15,000 + units ranging from 9 – 3,000 kVA which is manufactured at its state-of-the-art facilities in Goa, India and supplied through export hubs based in Dubai to its dealers spread over 48 countries globally, underpinned by strong after-sales services.

