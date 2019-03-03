Leaders Dhofar held by Rustaq

MUSCAT, March 3 – League leaders Dhofar were held to a goalless draw by Al Rustaq at Salalah Youth Complex late on Saturday. With a point earned, the Salalah giants strengthen the lead at the top with 43 points while Al Rustaq dropped to tenth place with 20 points from 17 games. Al Nasr scored a narrow 1-0 win over Al Shabab at the Seeb Sports Stadium in the 17th week of Omantel League. The only goal coming for the Al Nasr side struck in the 81st minute through Omar al Malki.

Despite that Al Nasr played with ten players from the 51st minute of the second half, they succeeded to capture three points at the end. Al Shabab did not benefit from their last victory against second placed Al Nahdha as they went down to the 12th position with 15 points. Al Nasr climbed to the third position with a tally of 28 points and trail by two points to Al Nahdha.

In another match, the former champion of Omantel League Al Suwaiq, stunned Al Oruba 3-1 at the Sohar Youth Sports Complex. The first half ended with both teams struggling to break the deadlock and the score remained 0-0. In the second half, Al Oruba was in command as they netted first goals in the 50th minute through former national player Eid al Farsi.

Al Suwaiq registered a strong comeback as Yousef al Ghafri could get the equaliser in the 60th minute. They increased the margin to 3-0 when Mohsin al Ghassani added the second goal in the 80th minute though a penalty-shoot while Yousef al Ghafri netted the third goal in the dying minute. Al Oruba’s defeat saw them staying at the sixth place with 24 points while Al Suwaiq added three points to their kitty to reach 21 points at the ninth place.

Related