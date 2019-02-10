Law seals Vic Open win with stunning eagle on final hole

MELBOURNE: Briton David Law produced a sparkling eagle on the 18th hole to snatch a one-stroke victory at the Vic Open in Barwon Heads, Australia, and claim his maiden European Tour title on Sunday. The 27-year-old Scot’s six-under 66 at 13th Beach Golf Links left him with an 18-under total of 270, one ahead of local duo Wade Ormsby and Brad Kennedy. Law, who began the day three shots off overnight leader Ormsby, struck a brilliant approach to within 10 feet of the pin on the par-five 18th and coolly rolled in the eagle putt to pressure the leading Ormsby.

Ormsby, playing the hole behind, crumbled with a double-bogey on the par-three 17th to give Law the club-house lead when he dragged his tee-shot left and failed to make the green with a chip before missing the bogey putt from about 10 feet.

The Australian also missed a long eagle putt on the last that would have forced a play-off.

“We stood on the tee and we said we need to make eagle,” Law said after claiming the A$1.5 million ($1.06 million) winner’s cheque.

“We had to go for it, so I sort of took a bit off a hybrid and lucky it went to eight-10 feet. At the time I was just trying to get into solo second.

“It’s an amazing event, we’ve loved it all week.”

Kennedy made a strong start, with six birdies before the turn, but had two bogeys on the back nine and had to settle for a share of second.

South African Justin Harding finished fourth, a stroke further back on 16-under.

In the women’s tournament, France’s Celine Boutier eased to a two-stroke victory after an even par final round that moved her to eight-under overall, ahead of Australian duo Sarah Kemp and Su Oh in joint second.

Kemp opened her round with a double bogey but struck nine birdies to finish strong, unlike overnight leader Kim Kaufman, who blew a two-stroke lead with a disappointing six-over 78 and finished in a tie for eighth place. — Reuters

