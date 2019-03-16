Lava launches new feature phone 34 Super in India

Lava International Ltd last week launched in India its new feature phone “34 Super” priced at Rs 1,799 and with a 30-hour battery life.

The phone comes with a 2.4-inch screen, 2,500 mAh battery, 1.3MP rear camera and a box speaker with amplifier, capable of generating 99.6 dB loudness, the company said in a statement.

“The biggest selling proposition of ‘34 Super’ is powerful battery and supreme sound quality,” said Tejinder Singh, Head, Product-Feature Phones, Lava International.

The mobile phone supports English, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati and Punjabi.

It carries one-year manufacturer replacement guarantee in India and comes with a six-month replacement for in-box accessories, including battery, charger and earphones.

The phone would be available across 75,000 retail outlets in black-red and sunrise gold colour variants. IANS

Related