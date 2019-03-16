Science Tech 

Lava launches new feature phone 34 Super in India

Oman Observer

Lava International Ltd last week launched in India its new feature phone “34 Super” priced at Rs 1,799 and with a 30-hour battery life.
The phone comes with a 2.4-inch screen, 2,500 mAh battery, 1.3MP rear camera and a box speaker with amplifier, capable of generating 99.6 dB loudness, the company said in a statement.
“The biggest selling proposition of ‘34 Super’ is powerful battery and supreme sound quality,” said Tejinder Singh, Head, Product-Feature Phones, Lava International.
The mobile phone supports English, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati and Punjabi.
It carries one-year manufacturer replacement guarantee in India and comes with a six-month replacement for in-box accessories, including battery, charger and earphones.
The phone would be available across 75,000 retail outlets in black-red and sunrise gold colour variants. IANS

You May Also Like

Eating with your eyes: How Virtual Reality can alter taste

Oman Observer Comments Off on Eating with your eyes: How Virtual Reality can alter taste

Facebook unveils upgraded wireless Oculus headset

Oman Observer Comments Off on Facebook unveils upgraded wireless Oculus headset

These numbers can change your life

Oman Observer Comments Off on These numbers can change your life