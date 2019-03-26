Launch of 12 mobile vet clinics today

MUSCAT, MARCH 26 – The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MoAF) will launch 12 more mobile veterinary clinics (MVCs) on Wednesday. The ceremony will be held under the auspices of Dr Ahmed bin Nasser al Bakri, Under-Secretary of MoAF for Agriculture. The project sponsored by Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) aims at providing treatment, protection and guidance services to livestock breeders in remote and mountainous areas who have no access to permanent clinics. This forms part of the ministry’s MVC project which began in 2014. With the launch of the third phase, the total number of MVCs will reach 41 as 17 units in the first phase and 12 in the second phase had been opened. When the project was started in 2014 with 17 mobile clinics, a total number of 66,779 animals were treated and vaccinated.

In 2016, the mobile clinics treated and immunised 68,950 livestock. MVCs consist of cars equipped with all facilities for diagnosis, treatment and immunization, besides surgeries on animals. The MVC project aims to provide preventive, curative and instructional services to livestock breeders in various villages, mountainous areas and valleys, far from permanent clinics. The MVCs also dispense medicines and conduct epidemiological investigation and veterinary consultation.