Latest in communication technologies reviewed

MUSCAT: Oman Telecom Congress 2019, was held at Hormuz Grand Hotel on Thursday under the auspices of Dr Hamed bin Salim al Rawahi, Executive President of Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA). The event was sponsored by TRA and organised in corporation with Huawei Oman. The Congress reviewed the latest communication technologies that contribute to digital transformation and advance economic and social developments such as 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things and Cloud Computing. Present at the Congress were government partners, a number of telecom services providers and representatives from academia. The TRA, in continuation of its efforts to enable modern technologies in the Sultanate, has recently approved a request from licensed companies to provide telecommunications services in the Sultanate to provide Internet of Things services. — ONA

