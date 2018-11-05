Late eagle lifts DeChambeau to US PGA Las Vegas title

Los Angeles: Bryson DeChambeau rolled in a 58-foot eagle putt from off the green at 16 on Sunday on the way to a one-shot victory in the US PGA Tour’s Shriners for Children Open in Las Vegas. DeChambeau, back in action for the first time since playing on the US team that lost to Europe in the Ryder Cup in September, fired a five-under par 66 in the final round at TPC Summerlin to edge defending champion Patrick Cantlay by a stroke.

On a day that saw several players jockeying for the lead late, Cantlay was up by one when he arrived at the par-three 17th, where a poor shot from a greenside bunker led to a bogey.

Right about then, DeChambeau produced his eagle at 16 to seize a two-shot lead. After Cantlay birdied 18, keeping the pressure on with a 65 for 264, DeChambeau two-putted from 30 feet at the last for a win that moves him to fifth in the world rankings. He notched his fourth USPGA Tour title since June and his first of the fledgling 2018-19 season. “I was just coming out here to try and kick the rust off and was able to play some great golf,” DeChambeau said. “I didn’t putt my best, but I was still able to get it done so I’m pretty proud of that.” DeChambeau said he wasn’t thinking eagle when he stroked a putt from off the green at the par-five 16th.

“I was just trying to get it close,” said the American, who unleashed a fist-pumping celebration when the ball dropped into the cup.

Cantlay, who had nine birdies on the day, could only watch DeChambeau finish up his round, wondering if there might be a playoff.

“I played really good today,” he said. “I made a bunch of birdies, which was my plan. I stayed aggressive all day.”

He said his poor bunker shot at 17 was the result of not realising how much sand was under his ball.

“When I dug my left foot in, it didn’t have much sand, and obviously when I hit my shot, there was more sand under the ball,” he said.

“I just didn’t anticipate that,” said Cantlay, who was alone in second, one shot in front of American Sam Ryder who had nine birdies in a nine-under par 62 for 265. — AFP