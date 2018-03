Muscat, March 20: The 45-years old Muscat International Airport is a memory now. Last flight from the old airport, flight No WY153, has just taken off to Zurich. Meanwhile, the new airport is all set to start commercial operations today. Oman Air flight from the Iraqi city of Najaf is scheduled to land at the new International Airport at around 5:30 p.m.

