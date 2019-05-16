Largest gathering ‘Taaruf’ to know more about Islam

Muscat: There will be two free bus services by Mwasalat which will play from Burj Al Sahwah and Ruwi at 4 pm and return at 10 pm to help people reach the venue of ‘Taaruf’, an event to know more of Islam organised by the Department of Introduction to Islam and Cultural Exchange at the Ministry and will be Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs (MERA).

There has been an overwhelming response from different corners of the society as the stage is getting all set to host the largest gathering that disseminate knowledge of Islam to the non-Muslims in the country.

More than 660 new Muslims from across the continents who have tasted the religion and its customs and culture will gather themselves at the event titled ‘Toward Human Happiness’ to share their feelings. Taaruf, currently in its 4th edition, will be held on Friday May 24, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC).

“The event named ‘Taaruf’, Toward Human Happiness’ session is a window to those who want to know more about Islam with all its true instructions to mankind”, Abdurahiman al Khalili, Head of the Department of Introduction to Islam and Cultural Exchange at the Ministry told the Observer.

Mufti Ismail Menk, an acclaimed global Islamic scholar and Grand Mufti of Zimbabwe will be present to interact with the audience on various matters pertaining to the religion and belief.

“This social gathering for introducing Islam to people from other faiths and educating on the religion to the world can be made use by anyone who wishes to know more about world religions and how a harmonious life is possible among them”, added Al Khalili.

Those who want to participate in the event can register through the link: www.mara.gov.om/taarufreg.aspx, Al Khalili said. Additionally, one can also send an email to islamicicedept@mara.gov.om.