Largest gathering ‘Taaruf’ to know more about Islam on May 24

‘Taaruf’, an event to know more of Islam organised by the Department of Introduction to Islam and Cultural Exchange at the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs (MERA), will be organised on May 24, Friday, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC).

There has been an overwhelming response for the event as the stage gets set to host the largest gathering that shares the knowledge of Islam to non-Muslims in the country.

Taaruf, currently in its 4th edition, will see over 660 Muslims from across the continent who will share their views of the religion, its customs and culture at the event under the title ‘Toward Human Happiness’.

There will be two free bus services by Mwasalat which will run from Burj Al Sahwah and Ruwi at 4 pm and return at 10 pm to help people reach the venue.

Abdurahiman al Khalili, Head of the Department of Introduction to Islam and Cultural Exchange at the Ministry, told Observer, the ‘Taaruf’ ‘Toward Human Happiness’ session is seen as a window to those who want to know more about Islam with all its true instructions to mankind”. Mufti Ismail Menk, an acclaimed global Islamic scholar and Grand Mufti of Zimbabwe will be present to interact with the audience on various matters pertaining to the religion and belief.

“This social gathering for introducing Islam to people from other faiths and educating on the religion to the world can be made use by anyone who wishes to know more about world religions and how a harmonious life is possible among them”, added Al Khalili.

Those who want to participate in the event can register through the link: www.mara.gov.om/taarufreg.aspx, Al Khalili said. Additionally, one can also send an email to islamicicedept@mara.gov.om.

