Lanka parliament cuts PM’s budget as crisis drags on

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s parliament cut the budget of the Prime Minister’s office on Thursday, a move designed to hinder disputed premier Mahinda Rajapakse whose supporters boycotted the vote in the latest twist in a weeks-long political standoff.

Lawmakers opposed to Rajapakse, who has lost two no-confidence votes in parliament, regard his administration as illegitimate and say he should not be able to use government money for his day-to-day expenses.

“This means the prime minister will be dysfunctional. We will bring a similar motion tomorrow to cut down the expenditure of all other ministers,” said Ravi Karunanayake, the former finance minister who proposed Thursday’s motion which passed 123 to none in the 225-member parliament.

The vote comes more than a month after President Maithripala Sirisena triggered the crisis by ousting former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and replacing him with Rajapakse, who was then in turn sacked by parliament.

In another development on Thursday, the main ethnic minority Tamil party TNA said it would support a coalition led by Wickremesinghe’s party if his government were restored. They previously stood in opposition.

That would give Wickremesinghe’s coalition a clear majority in parliament which Rajapakse, at present, cannot muster.

Rajapakse was president from 2005-2015, a decade of rule that critics said became increasingly authoritarian and marred by nepotism and corruption.

He presided over a bloody government victory over separatist rebels from the Tamil minority in 2009, ending a 26-year civil war.

Rajapakse and his loyalists denounced Thursday’s vote as “illegal” and questioned the impartiality of parliament’s speaker.

“Speaker is acting completely illegally and arbitrarily. We are not participating in such illegal meetings,” Rajapakse told reporters in parliament before Thursday’s proceedings started. — Reuters

Related