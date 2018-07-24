LATEST NEWS Local Main 

Land plots offered for investment in health sector

Muscat – The Ministry of Health (MOH) has launched the first phase of investment process under which land plots will be allocated for investment in the health sector in various parts of Oman.

Under the new initiative that help raise funds for various services in the health sector, land plots will be offered for investments in Muscat, including two land parcels in one area.

“MOH believes that the delivery of efficient and quality health services has become a major challenge for all countries without exception including high wages for specialized medical experts and the expenses incurred to procure  advanced medical equipment,” the statement said.

The Ministry of Health has sought to find innovative alternatives to financing health services in partnership with the private sector.

 

