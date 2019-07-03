Land management system using GIS soon

Muscat: The Ministry of Housing will soon launch a system on land information services along with a spatial database using Geographic Information Systems (GIS).

A meeting to review the progress in the establishment of the system was held in the presence of Eng Saif bin Amer al Shaqsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry, representatives of the executing company and a number of officials in the ministry and its directorates.

Taher al Salami, Director of Geographical Information Systems Department at the Directorate General of Urban Planning and Surveying, said that the system assigned by the ministry to a GIS company is based on the establishment of a central geographic database.

“The system also provides options for daily switching as well as editing, updating, reporting, extracting and printing required notes and receipts collection services through web browser”, Al Salami said.

In addition to online storage, the system will also help in the retrieval of old records related to storage units and all activities of the ministry related to the maintenance and use of lands records.

According to him, the new system assists in the development of land information systems, registration of land and property, draw of survey and topographic maps, geospatial data formation, data migration and development of the geographic database.

It will also help in the development of GIS applications using internet technologies, RDBMS, design systems assisted by computer, data management, consistent operation between GIS and design systems assisted by computer, data conversion, study of geospatial data calibration and measurements, as well as the creation of a central geographic database.

A presentation was made on the new system and its various planning services, which included discussions and exchange of views on the mechanism of implementation and its amendment in line with the latest developments and the future challenges that may occur when applied.

Taher al Salami said that the GIS will contribute to the reduction of field visits since the maps are taken by aerial photographs and their coordinates are updated continuously.

“It is possible to refer to the coordinates of any land plot during any period of time and the nature of the changes undergone during the last decades, as in the case of land claims, random holdings and ownership registration and verification applications”, he said.

On the nature of the work in the system, Al Salami stressed that it is characterized by the collective work of the competent staff so that no modification can be made to the system through unilateral procedures. In order to avoid the expected technical errors when implementing the system, the ministry will periodically review the system progress, evaluate it and hold workshops for staff.

“The GIS will improve the planning services of both employees and customers as it provides high-quality maps showing multi-service lines such as telecommunications, water, electricity, sewage, etc.”, he said.