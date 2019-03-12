Lammah forum engages, celebrates seniors

Iman Issa Al Abri –

Getting old comes along with many challenges but other than sickness, the one that afflicts them the hardest is loneliness. To bring joy to elderly people in South al Batinah, a forum called ‘Lammah’ was recently launched in Barkah organised by Ihsan Association for the Elderly.

The forum included different entertainment programmes to engage elderly people and encourage them to be more active. Hitting two birds with one stone, it was also an opportunity to close the gap between the elderly and the youth through interaction which gave way for meaningful dialogues.

The forum, attended by around 60 people of different age, included performances of traditional songs and dances, such as Al Razha and al3azi, which reminded everyone of their love for the country.

Salim al Mayahi, one of the elderly gentlemen, said “I would like to thank all the participants and organizers who contributed to making this event successful. It was a great opportunity to meet other elders from other states and it was memorable to have been able to share all the experiences we had gotten through with each other.”

This is the third forum held in Barka that contributed to improving the morale of the elderly and improving their ability to co-exist positively with age and changes particularly on the area of technological development.

Yousif al Lamki, the head of Ihsan Association for the Elderly in South Al Batinah said, “Ihsan Association aims to help the elderly people in South Al Batinah. Every governorate in the Sultanate has its own branch, and in our branch, we do care about holding activities, forums and events for the elderly.”

Al Lamki also proudly shared that other than Lammah, they also launched initiatives like “A cup of coffee” and “My grandfather told me” to foster the tight relationship within the community.