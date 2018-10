MUSCAT: A delegation from Lakehead University, Canada, visited Sultan Qaboos University on Tuesday. The delegation was received by Prof Amer bin Ali al Rawas, SQU Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs & Community Service and Dr Hadj Bourdoucen, Dean of the College of Engineering and officials. They discussed about the potential of collaboration between SQU and Lakehead University by means of student exchange and joint research activities.

