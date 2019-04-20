Lajovic overhauls Medvedev to reach Monte Carlo final

Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco: Unseeded Dusan Lajovic scored a wind-blown 7-5, 6-1 victory over Daniil Medvedev at the Monte Carlo Masters on Saturday to reach his first career final. The 48th-ranked Serb will face the winner from the other semi-final between 11-time champion Rafael Nadal and Italy’s 13th seed Fabio Fognini. The match was played in a distracting, swirling conditions, with Lajovic making a recovery from 5-1 down after changing strategy when his Russian opponent had the upper hand. Lajovic ran off 10 straight games to claim the opening set in an hour and take a 4-0 lead in the second.

“I was completely out of rhythm, to start. It was the worst nightmare, being 5-1 down,” Lajovic said. “It was impossible for us to play real tennis,” he added. “I started moving to the ball. “Before I had been waiting to see where it was going, this was the turning point. “I’m still unaware of reaching the final, but I’m enjoying it,” added the player who has not dropped a set all week. “I’m looking forward to playing the final, No matter whom I play I will be the total underdog. A shell-shocked Medvedev exited in 95 minutes. The Russian came to the semis after knocking out top seeded world number one Novak Djokovic 24 hours earlier. — AFP