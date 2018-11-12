Labour forum on work issues in oil sector from Dec 10

MUSCAT, Nov 12 – A labour forum to discuss enhancing work environment in the oil and gas sector with specific reference to Oman’s labour law will be held here on Dec 10 and 11. Organised by SASLO Legal Training Center (SLTC), the purpose of the forum is to bring together all stakeholders in the oil & gas sector — employees, employers and workers representatives — to share their experiences, views and challenges with the objective of creating a healthy dialogue among parties.

According to Said al Shahry (pictured), the founder of the centre and a prominent lawyer in Oman, each version of the annual forum addresses different sectors. “This year’s forum will be dedicated to the oil and gas sector, which can create sustainable and attractive jobs for many citizens,” said Al Shahry while addressing a press conference. There will speakers from Federation of Trade Unions in Bahrain and Kuwait, besides experts from the local industry and OPAL. Important recommendations shared at the forum will be compiled and shared with the appropriate authorities in Oman as well as published in the media.

SLTC, which was established in 2008, has trained more than 6,000 legal and non-legal executives in various aspects of law, especially labour law.

The forum, to be held at Crown Plaza, Muscat, hopes to contribute to the national efforts which aim to develop and promote all aspects of life in the country, and which has been progressively developing under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

