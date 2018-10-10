La Bayadere by the Tokyo Ballet to enchant ROHM

From the first performance of La Bayadère (The Temple Dancer) in 1887, the ballet was hailed as another supreme masterpiece by the brilliant choreographer, Marius Petipa, one of the most influential figures in classical ballet.

Styled after Marius Petipa, with the original music of Ludwig Minkus, Natalia Makarova’s 1980 production of La Bayadère for American Ballet Theatre won a permanent place in the Western repertoire. It was Makarova’s version that was adopted by The Tokyo Ballet in 2009.

The music of nineteenth-century Austrian composer and virtuoso violinist, Ludwig Minkus is among the most performed in all of ballet and is an integral part of the traditional classical ballet repertory, as is the choreography of Marius Petipa.

Set in ancient royal India, the theme of La Bayadère concerns the mysteries of fate, vengeance and eternal love. Nikiya, the temple dancer, and Solor, a noble warrior, have sworn eternal fidelity to one another, but powerful figures have other plans for them.

La Bayadère will be presented on Thursday and Friday, October 11 and 12 at 7:00 pm and on Saturday, October 13 at 4:00 pm. A Pre-Performance Talk will take place one hour prior to the performance in the Maidan Hall on the second floor of the ROHM building. Admission is restricted to ticket holders. For further information and booking consult the ROHM website: www.rohmuscat.org.om

