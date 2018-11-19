Kuwait’s Shaikh Ahmad temporarily leaves IOC roles

BERLIN: Powerful International Olympic Committee member Shaikh Ahmad al Fahad al Sabah said on Monday he had temporarily stepped down from his roles in the Olympic body amid an ongoing legal case in Switzerland.

The Kuwaiti IOC member heads Olympic Solidarity — the multi-million dollar IOC purse that funds sports projects globally. He is also head of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) and president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

Shaikh Ahmad did not give any details of the case against him but denied any wrongdoing. Kuwaiti media reports said the case was linked to a domestic issue.

“Shaikh Ahmad does not wish for the case into these politically motivated allegations to distract attention away from the excellent work carried out by his colleagues in the Olympic movement,” he said in a statement.

“Therefore, Shaikh Ahmad has today decided to step aside temporarily from his roles and responsibilities as an IOC member and Chairman of Olympic Solidarity commission, pending the outcome of the IOC Ethics commission hearing.”

“Shaikh Ahmad is willing and ready to attend the hearing as and when decided.”

The IOC said its ethics chief had been informed of the Sheikh’s temporary departure from his positions on the committee.

“The IOC can confirm that the Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer received a letter from Shaikh Ahmad al Fahad al Sabah in line with the content of the official statement issued by his office this morning,” an IOC official said.

There were no details regarding the time frame of the ethics investigation.

The Kuwaiti, who has been an IOC member since 1992, is a close ally of IOC President Thomas Bach and was among his supporters in the run-up to his election in 2013. — Reuters

Related