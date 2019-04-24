Kuwait City joins SalamAir expanding network in GCC

In line with its regional destination expansion plans, SalamAir has announced a new route between Muscat and Kuwait City. The new service leverages the growth of tourism and business travel between both countries. Kuwait City became SalamAir’s sixth destination in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) after direct flights to Doha, Dubai, and Jeddah. In addition to the recently launched route Riyadh and the direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Salalah.

Commencing on June 2, 2019, SalamAir will fly daily to Kuwait City. Flights will depart from Muscat to Kuwait on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at 09:20 and arrive in Kuwait at 10:30, while depart Kuwait at 11:10 arriving in Muscat at 14:10. As for Mondays, Wednesdays, Friday and Saturday flights will depart Muscat at 16:10 arriving in Kuwait at 17:20 with the return flights departing from Kuwait at 18:00 and arriving in Muscat at 21:00.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed (pictured), CEO of SalamAir said, “The GCC domestic and regional aviation markets have been undergoing a significant transformation over the last few years with an increasing number of travellers opting for cost-effective travel. This is a change in the dynamic of the travel industry in the region in which we welcome at SalamAir. Starting direct daily flights between Muscat and Kuwait City is in line with our strategy to offer both leisure and business travellers new flight alternatives at record low prices, while ensuring elevated levels of service, convenience and comfort.”

“Kuwait and Oman enjoy deep-rooted bilateral relations built around cooperation in many areas. The aviation sector is an economic growth enabler and we are confident this new route will further facilitate the movement of people and goods. In recent years, Oman has become a destination of choice for many Kuwaitis especially during the Khareef season, we are confident that this trend will continue, and we are happy to be part of this growth,” he added.

