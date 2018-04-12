Kuwait Airways stops Beirut flights after security warning

April 12 – Kuwait Airways has suspended its flights to and from Beirut from April 12, due to security considerations, the Kuwait News Agency said.

The move is based on security alerts regarding the safety of air traffic over sisterly Lebanon and near the Lebanese airspace, the Kuwaiti flag carrier said in a statement on Wednesday night.

KAC noted that it received serious warnings in this regard from the Cypriot security authorities, reaffirming keenness on the safety of its passengers.

The announcement came two days after Europe’s air traffic control agency told carriers flying over the eastern Mediterranean to exercise caution due to possible air strikes into Syria.

