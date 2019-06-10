KR’s Eshraqa and PAMR launch Microsoft IT Certification programme

MUSCAT: Committed to the nation’s development and progress, Eshraqa, Khimji Ramdas’ Social Development Arm, has successfully launched a Microsoft IT Certification programme in collaboration with the Public Authority of Manpower Register (PAMR). Designed to increase employability of Omani citizens, the initiative ensures viable distinction by imparting high-levels of technical and practical knowledge to complement dynamic business environments.

Under the in-demand platform, 50 Omani IT graduates and 10 diploma holders will be guided through a comprehensive hands-on training to secure a Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) certification by Microsoft certified trainers at the Khimji Training Institute. Furthermore, 20 IT alumnae are currently undergoing highly in-demand effective 10-day training programme that will add further value to their employability.

Nailesh Khimji, Director, Khimji Ramdas, said, “In-line with Vision 2040, Eshraqa is invested in preparing our citizens as ‘The Empowered Youth of Oman’ for the imminent era of digital knowledge and innovation. We are delighted to launch a vibrant programme in association with PAMR that will fuel a dynamic labour market in response to demographic, economic, knowledge and technical fluctuations. The training pillar under Eshraqa works in tandem with the national agenda with endeavours focused on knowledge transfer and capacity building that in turn add value to the socio-economic development within the Sultanate.”

