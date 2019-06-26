Kroos rules out ending career in China or Qatar

BERLIN: Germany midfielder Toni Kroos has ruled out ending his career in certain countries even if it means turning down a final lucrative pay day.

“I can already rule this out now: I will not play any more in the United States, China or Qatar,” the 29-year-old Real Madrid star told Sport Bild in an interview on Wednesday.

Kroos has a contract at the Santiago Bernabeu to 2023. This length was “consciously chosen,” he says. “Thirty-three could be a good age to quit. But I still have the chance then to choose if I don’t want to do something else after all.”

The move to Real from Bayern in 2014 was, meanwhile, “the best that could happen to me.”

While Kroos’ club future remains open-ended, his time with the Germany national team could conclude before the

home European Championships in 2024.

“From today’s view it feels like I won’t be there any more,” the 92-time capped World Cup winner said. Kroos, along with captain Manuel Neuer, is the last remaining starter from the 2014 Brazil final still playing with Germany.

Kroos remains in place while contemporaries Mats Hummels, Thomas Mueller and Jerome Boateng have been ruled out of future squads by coach Joachim Loew. “We have played together a long time, the makes you close, and therefore of course I find it a shame but everyone’s time in football is limited,” he said. — DPA

Related