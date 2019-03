Muscat, March 3 – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has announced that an independent appellate body has upheld the Authority’s decision to suspend prominent international professional services firm KPMG from auditing entities regulated by the CMA for a period of one year starting from November 13, 2018. The appellate body, after hearing arguments from both parties, issued its judgement on February 28, 2019 endorsing the CMA’s decision.

Related