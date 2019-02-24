KPAI, Omanexpo sign Mou to hold country pavilion at The Big Show

MUSCAT, FEB 24 – The Kuwait Public Authority for Industry (KPAI) recently signed an MOU with trade exhibitions and conferences organiser Omanexpo to organise a country pavilion at the 16th edition of The BIG Show, Oman’s largest building, construction and interior design show.

The signing ceremony took place at the Sabco Group headquarters in the presence of Sayyid Ayman bin Hamad al Busaidi, vice chairman, Sabco Group, owner of Omanexpo and The Big Show; Eihab Abu Taha, CEO, Sabco LLC; and Suhair Ibrahim, Director of Tenders and Contracts, Kuwait Public Authority for Industry.

Sayyid Ayman al Busaidi was delighted to welcome the maiden participation of KPAI, saying that “their involvement and presence is testimony to their keen interest to showcase Kuwait’s innovation in the construction sector and forge stronger business ties with local buyers and trade partners from Oman. On a larger scale, it will do much to further strengthen existing bilateral relations between the two countries.” The pavilion will represent more than 10 companies, which will exhibit products and services related to the building and construction, interior design solutions, industrial products, and architectural materials.

“Oman is an important market for Kuwaiti product manufacturers to promote their brands and establish a solid relationship with the local business community in the construction sector,” Ibrahim says.