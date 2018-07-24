Local 

Korean Prime Minister visits ROH Muscat

Oman Observer

Muscat: Lee Nak-yon, Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea visited the Royal Opera House (ROH) Muscat today, within the framework of his current visit to the Sultanate.

During the visit, the guest was briefed on the house, its facilities, and shows as well as its programmes and the latest equipment used in world music shows.

During the tour to the house, the guest familiarized himself with the role of the house in the cultural field and its presentation of prestigious classic arts. –ONA

 

