Muscat – South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon will visit Oman on an official tour starting from Monday, reported the Oman TV.

“Within the framework of enhancing bilateral cooperation between the Sultanate and the Republic of Korea, Prime Leek Nekun, will arrive in the country on a three-day official visit to the Sultanate during which he will hold talks with a number of officials in the Sultanate,” a statement from Oman TV said.