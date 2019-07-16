Koeman seeks new achievements for Oman football

MUSCAT, July 16 – Oman national team head coach Erwin Koeman is hoping to continue the good days his compatriot Pim Verbeek had in Oman. The 57-year-old Dutchman, who signed a two-year contract with the Oman Football Association (OFA) from March 10, 2019 to March 09, 2021, expressed his ambitions with the Red Warriors in an exclusive interview with the Oman Daily Observer. “I am here in Oman to utilise all my 40 years of experience as a player and coach to create a group of national players who impress everyone in the international stage,’’ Erwin said.

“I know that Omani fans are crazy about football and they always like their national team to win. But they should support the players and the team staff to overcome any challenges.” After the success that Dutchman Pim Verbeek left with the Red Warriors, by winning the 23rd Arab Gulf Cup in 2017, and making the history in Asian Cup 2019 by reaching the first ever knockout stage, the OFA decided to continue with the Dutch school. “I am proud that Pim Verbeek recommended my name to replace him as a head coach Oman. Verbeek knows me very well and I am pleased to continue his good legacy in Oman football.

“I sat with Pim in Amsterdam to discuss the football environment in Oman, so I came to the Sultanate with a full understanding of the situation and well prepared to work hard to achieve the dreams of the fans.” Koeman said he will give his feedback to the top national competitions in the country. “I cannot change the structure of the competitions as it’s not my job, but I have given some advises on developing it. I will keep giving my comments to develop them because the competitions are very essential to produce quality players to help the national teams to achieve the OFA’s main goals. “The national camps are not a solution to prepare physically fit players, but it should start from the players themselves and then the clubs,” he said.