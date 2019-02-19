Koeman in Oman to start talks for post of new ‘Red Warriors’ coach

Dutchman Erwin Koeman arrived in the Sultanate late on Monday to begin his negotiation with officials at Oman Football Association (OFA) for the post of the new head of the national team.

Erwin, brother of former Everton manager Ronald Koeman, will present his technical vision to lead the Sultanate team in the upcoming period. The 57-year old grabbed some data about the national team from his compatriot Pim Verbeek who quit as the head coach of Oman before two weeks.

Going through his curriculum vitae in football, Koeman was a midfielder for the Netherlands that won the Euro in 1988 and featured in the 1990 World Cup. In total, Koeman was capped 31 times, scoring twice between 1983 and 1994.

At the level of coaching clubs and teams, he was assistant manager under Eric Gerets in 2001 and for the 2004–2005 season became manager in RKC Waalwijk. He managed RKC for one season before moving to Feyenoord. The Dutchman begun his journey as head coach of Hungary national football team in May 2008. He moved to FC Utrecht as manager in 2011–2012 season. Then he moved to Southampton in June 2014 as the assistant head coach he worked alongside with his brother Ronald. In 2018, Erwin Koeman was the assistant of Phillip Cocu at Fenerbahçe prior moving to the head coach of Fenerbahçe in same year.

