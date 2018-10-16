KO to celebrate women’s day

MUSCAT: Knowledge Oman is celebrating the Omani Women’s Day since His Majesty’s declaration of the day in 2009. The prominent role of women at the helm of the leading social platform is a testament to the progress made by women in the country. Tariq Hilal al Barwani, founder of KO, said, “KO continues to offer many opportunities for women to make a difference in the society. Today, we are proud that women in the team have been the corner stone of our success… Without them, we wouldn’t have achieved and reached where we are today”.

