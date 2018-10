MUSCAT: Knowledge Oman’s Head of Communications, Alena Dique, has been nominated to represent Oman at the United Nations Youth Forum 2018. Alena will be attending the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the World Investment Forum (WIF) in Geneva from October 22 to 26. UNCTAD will gather 200 youth from all around the world aged between 18 and 30 to learn and exchange experiences, ideas and best practices.

