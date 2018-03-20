KO founder gets leadership award at World HRD meet

MUSCAT: Knowledge Oman (KO) Founder, Tariq bin Hilal al Barwani, has been honoured with the Global Knowledge Management Leadership Award at the 26th World HRD Congress 2018 during the 3-day event held in Mumbai, India.

Tariq has been involved in creating knowledge-related initiatives from Radio, TV and Internet to community-based events that aim at providing free knowledge to the society. Since 2008, Tariq continuously introduced programmes along with different teams and organisations that help society attain practical learning and education for free.

“Being awarded for the initiatives that bring knowledge closer to the society is an honour and I will continue to work harder to enrich the society with practical education,” said Tariq.

The World HRD Congress hosts professionals and leaders around the globe under one umbrella to discuss contemporary issues and recognise individuals that have demonstrated excellence and innovation in their respective fields. More than 1,800 professionals from over 133 countries across the industries attended the prestigious event.

Nominations for the awards are evaluated by an eminent jury comprising of senior professionals based on pre-defined criteria that goes through a rigorous six-step process from receiving the entries to the final rankings. Awards are given to honour visionary and exemplary leaders around the world that build innovative and practical solutions.

