Knowledge Oman launches ‘Giving Back Programme’

MUSCAT: As part of the mission of conducting free knowledge sessions across the Sultanate, the award-winning knowledge sharing platform in the country is launching “Knowledge Oman Giving Back” programme as a means to support individuals and related associations for setting an example of giving and donating as a natural part of everyday life. “Ramadhan is just a few days away; why not take this opportunity to launch a programme that would make best out of giving especially in this holy month where a positive bonus from GOD is big,” said Tariq al Barwani, Founder of Knowledge Oman.

As part of the Knowledge Oman giving back programme, Knowledge Oman has visited Sultan Qaboos University Hospital to distribute gifts to the patients, help set up children’s library in Muscat and Musannah, support the blind association with IT labs, donate gifts and spend time with the elderly at the Rustaq care home, distributing food during Ramadhan and supporting the International Volunteers Initiative.

“Knowledge Oman engages members to collaborate with like-minded organisations to visit, share gifts and spread joy to the various associations that need care. The activity helps members learn about the values and impact of giving as a personal and professional capacity,” added Tariq.

Related