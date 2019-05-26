Knowledge Oman distributes Iftar meals

Muscat, May 26 – As part of the Knowledge Oman’s Giving Back Programme launched recently, 47 families in Muscat were provided with Iftar meals from the members of the family along with their children to educate the spirit of giving during the blessed month of Ramadhan. “The objective of our initiative is to support children, elderly and the needy families so as educate our children to continue spreading love and happiness as leaders’ tomorrow,” said Israa al Ajmi. Knowledge Oman visited 47 homes to distribute hampers. The hampers provided the families with meals for at least 10 days. The process has been meticulously planned to allow for a personal and dignified engagement with the families.

Knowledge Oman launched its “Giving-Back” programme this Ramadhan with a focus on giving back to society and sharing love and hope. Through this programme, individuals and organisations in the society will be empowered towards the greater well-being of Oman. The programme is a consolidation of all the community and outreach programmes which Knowledge Oman has had in the past 11 years from visiting schools, hospitals, foundations, charitable associations and elderly care houses.

Related