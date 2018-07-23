Knowledge Oman distributes gifts to patients in SQU Hospital

MUSCAT: Knowledge Oman, the leading knowledge-sharing social initiative aiming to contribute towards the knowledge-based economy of the Sultanate, has conducted its first CSR initiative at Sultan Qaboos University Hospital (SQUH) to celebrate the Oman’s 48th Renaissance Day.

The collaboration with SQUH was established to share the joy with cancer patients of the hospital and support them along with their respective families. The visit to the hospital was conducted by Sameer al Ghafri, the team leader of CSR team, along with 6 members, to distribute the gifts and flowers to the patients.

“Community social responsibility is all about bringing and giving good to the society. We at Knowledge Oman are proud as a family to be engaging, giving, doing good and bringing knowledge closer to the society. We were honoured to visit the hospital and spread joy and happiness to the little ones,” said Balqees al Hassani, Vice-President of Knowledge Oman.

The auspicious occasion of Renaissance Day is one of the most important occasions to Knowledge Oman, as it is the occasion where Oman transformed completely to be globally recognised as an unmatched country. As a result, Knowledge Oman is committed to give back to the community through conducting CSR initiatives in addition to other programmes and workshops. Therefore, with the focus on the betterment of the society as a whole as well as betterment of individuals, this initiative aims to trigger a positive change in the community and inspire the local organisations to organise similar programmes.

Knowledge Oman has announced its new direction for the next upcoming years which includes the educational upliftment, empowerment of youth and economic growth. To carry this vision forward, new leaders were appointed to implement various strategies to achieve these goals.

