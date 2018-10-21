Klopp happy to win ‘average’ matches at last

Huddersfield, United Kingdom: Jurgen Klopp suggested he had found a way to win “average matches” for the first time in his managerial career after Liverpool eked out an unconvincing 1-0 Premier League victory at Huddersfield.

This result ensured Liverpool finished on Saturday level on points with leaders Manchester City after Mohamed Salah’s first-half goal, his 50th in English club football, proved enough to defeat their struggling opponents.

Liverpool laboured through the match, while Huddersfield, without a goal in five home league matches this season, were unlucky not to gain a point.

Jonathan Hogg hit the post with a 25-yard shot just after the half-hour mark for David Wagner’s side, while James Milner escaped a penalty appeal when he handled the ball shortly before half-time.

Klopp has developed a reputation for building spectacular attacking teams, with Liverpool the second-highest scorers in last season’s Premier League, behind only champions Manchester City.

This season, however, they are only the joint-fourth highest scorers after nine matches, behind City, Chelsea and Arsenal, and level with Tottenham and Bournemouth.

Where Liverpool have improved significantly is at the back, having conceded only three goals — their best defensive record after nine games of a league season.

“It’s the first period in my life that we win kind of average matches,” said Klopp. “That’s true. “We cannot write a book tonight about to win trophies. But there is not one way to win football games. There are different ways. — AFP

Related