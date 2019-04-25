Kidney health in focus at conference

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Health (MoH), represented by the Directorate General of Health Services of Muscat Governorate and Bausher Dialysis Centre, organised on Thursday the 14th Kidney Conference under the auspices of Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, MoH Under-Secretary for Health Affairs.

The conference coincidences the World Kidney Day, which is observed this year under the theme ‘Kidney Health for Everyone, Everywhere’.

The conference included three main topics — the first one reviewed the latest developments on treatment of kidney diseases and paediatric kidney diseases; the second highlighted the major problems that may occur during dialysis and how to treat and prevent them, and the third topic addressed the updates in treatment of kidney transplant problems. In all, 250 participants of various specialisations from across the Sultanate attended the conference.

Related