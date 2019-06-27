Local Main 

Khoula Hospital to expand its service building

Muscat: The Ministry of Health, represented by the Directorate General of Khoula Hospital, signed an agreement with Sohar Aluminium Company, today, on the Hospital’s service building expansion.

The agreement was signed in the presence of a number of hospital officials, in addition to a number of departments heads at the Sohar Aluminium Company.

“The deal is expected to contribute to upgrading the services provided to the beneficiaries and developing the working methods”, the ministry said on its Twitter official account.

This participation reflects the outstanding and supportive efforts of the private sector to back up health services.

 

