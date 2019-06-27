Local 

Khoula Hospital inks services pact

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Health (MoH), represented by the Directorate General of Khoula Hospital, signed on Thursday with Sohar Aluminium a Memorandum of Understanding to fund the maintenance of the services building and purchase of equipment.
Hospital’s Director General Dr Abdullah Humood al Harthi, and the company’s Chief Executive Officer Said Mohammed al Masoudi signed the agreement.
The Sohar Aluminium initiative represents the significance of public and private sector partnerships for the development of the country, including health services provided for citizens.
— ONA

