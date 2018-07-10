Khoula Hospital holds cleft lip and palate awareness month

MUSCAT: A cleft lip and palate awareness and prevention month, organised by Khoula Hospital represented by the Department of Plastic Reconstructive & Craniofacial Surgery, was launched on Monday in the presence of Dr Hamad al Kindi, Assistant Director-General for Medical Affairs at the outpatients clinics building.

The opening included lectures on the types and treatment of children with CLP in addition to the role of dentist in the treatment cases of CLP.

The event also held an exhibition that had presentation and awareness pamphlets.

July is assigned as cleft and craniofacial awareness and prevention month worldwide, to raise awareness and improve understanding of birth defects of the head and face.

At the national level, Khoula Hospital is organising activities and conducting visits to the different hospitals in the governorates.

