Khoula hospital doctors perform aneurysm surgeries

Muscat, Feb 11 – Khoula Hospital’s Cerebral Angiography of Radiology Department, successfully performed seven surgeries to treat aneurysm, one of vascular malformations, using an angiogram, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday

This invasive procedure represents a qualitative shift in the provision of the Sultanate’s health services. “The surgery was not available earlier and thus the patients were treated abroad, which entailed high costs and increased bleeding risks that lead to strokes or death,” MOH said.

Dr Ahmed bin Hamood al Habsi, neurointerventional radiology advisor at Khoula Hospital, said aneurysm refers to a weakening of an artery wall that creates a bulge, or distention, of the artery and at their most severe stage, some can rupture, leading to fatal internal bleeding. It is most common with cerebral arteries and the abdominal aorta.

Most aneurysms don’t show symptoms or health problems but in rare cases, aneurysms can grow big, leak, or explode.

Bleeding in the brain, known as hemorrhagic stroke, is very serious and requires urgent medical care, Al Habsi said adding that the reasons that causes blood vessel to get worn out are still unknown although the risk factor is quite known which are, smoking, high blood pressure and a family history of aneurysm. It’s also possible to have a blood vessel defect at birth.

It is not easy to precisely determine the number of patients infected with aneurysm because most don’t cause symptoms or health problems. These types of aneurysms are usually detected during imaging tests for other medical conditions, Al Habsi said.

